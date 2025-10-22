Flower fanatics relish rhododendrons

Valentina Averamenko (left) and Natalia Troubetchkova and her daughter Skyla, 10, show their floral purchases from the Gore Rhododendron Festival. PHOTOS: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

A clown, stilt-walkers and local musicians entertained those at the Gore Rhododendron Festival on Friday. A crowd of about 1000 passed through the craft stalls and enjoyed a variety of food options.

Ebony Eden, 16 (left) and Grace Milliken, 17, check out the rhododendrons.

Southland Rhododendron Group president Wendy Goodwin said despite a few sleepless nights, the festival went well. "The public came out again and enjoyed themselves."

Shadow the clown (above) sits on a wooden rocking horse sold at the Woodworkers Club Gore stall.

People bought plants from vendors and rows of competition rhododendrons were on display in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Shona Forbes won best bloom for her soft pink "Faggetter’s Favourite" flower.

Despite crisp sun in the morning, Mrs Goodwin said they watched the weather all day and it started to rain from 2pm.

She said the local brass bands and musicians added to the atmosphere as did the Māruawai College kapa haka group, who performed in the rain.