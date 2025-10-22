Flower fanatics relish rhododendrons

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A clown, stilt-walkers and local musicians entertained those at the Gore Rhododendron Festival on Friday. A crowd of about 1000 passed through the craft stalls and enjoyed a variety of food options.
Southland Rhododendron Group president Wendy Goodwin said despite a few sleepless nights, the festival went well. "The public came out again and enjoyed themselves."
People bought plants from vendors and rows of competition rhododendrons were on display in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Shona Forbes won best bloom for her soft pink "Faggetter’s Favourite" flower.
Despite crisp sun in the morning, Mrs Goodwin said they watched the weather all day and it started to rain from 2pm.
She said the local brass bands and musicians added to the atmosphere as did the Māruawai College kapa haka group, who performed in the rain.