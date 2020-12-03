Three cars collide in Invercargill

Emergency services were out in full force following a three-vehicle crash which blocked off a section of State Highway 6 in Invercargill this morning.

Several police cars and St John ambulance were called to North Rd, Waikiwi about 8.45am and both lanes on the main thoroughfare were blocked off.

A police spokeswoman said while it was not clear how many people had been injured in the crash, minor injuries were reported.

Diversions at McIvor Rd were put in place and the vehicles involved in the crash were towed away just after 9am.

The road was cleared and re-opened by about 10.30am.