Thursday, 3 December 2020

10.55 am

Three cars collide in Invercargill

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Emergency services were out in full force following a three-vehicle crash which blocked off a section of State Highway 6 in Invercargill this morning.

    Several police cars and St John ambulance were called to North Rd, Waikiwi about 8.45am and both lanes on the main thoroughfare were blocked off.

    A police spokeswoman said while it was not clear how many people had been injured in the crash, minor injuries were reported.

    Diversions at McIvor Rd were put in place and the vehicles involved in the crash were towed away just after 9am.

    The road was cleared and re-opened by about 10.30am.

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter