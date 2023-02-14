Trial date for man accused of murdering baby Hope

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A trial date has been set down for the man accused of murdering Invercargill baby Hope Elizabeth McFall-Schultz.
Daniel Wallis (24) appeared before Justice Cameron Mander at a pre-trial callover in the High Court at Invercargill this morning.
Wallis has been charged with the murder of five-month-old Hope in Invercargill on January 21 last year.
Wallis, who is remanded on bail in Nelson, appeared via audio-visual link from the Nelson District Court. He was represented by his lawyer Michael Vesty.
The Crown was represented by lawyer Riki Donnelly.
Justice Mander told the court a trial date had been set for July 31 this year.
Wallis was remanded through to the next pre-trial callover on March 28.
- PIJF court reporter Karen Pasco