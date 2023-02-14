Trial date for man accused of murdering baby Hope

A trial date has been set down for the man accused of murdering Invercargill baby Hope Elizabeth McFall-Schultz.

Daniel Wallis (24) appeared before Justice Cameron Mander at a pre-trial callover in the High Court at Invercargill this morning.

Wallis has been charged with the murder of five-month-old Hope in Invercargill on January 21 last year.

Wallis, who is remanded on bail in Nelson, appeared via audio-visual link from the Nelson District Court. He was represented by his lawyer Michael Vesty.

The Crown was represented by lawyer Riki Donnelly.

Justice Mander told the court a trial date had been set for July 31 this year.

Wallis was remanded through to the next pre-trial callover on March 28.

- PIJF court reporter Karen Pasco