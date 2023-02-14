Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Trial date for man accused of murdering baby Hope

    By Karen Pasco
    A trial date has been set down for the man accused of murdering Invercargill baby Hope Elizabeth McFall-Schultz.

    Daniel Wallis (24) appeared before Justice Cameron Mander at a pre-trial callover in the High Court at Invercargill this morning.

    Wallis has been charged with the murder of five-month-old Hope in Invercargill on January 21 last year.

    Wallis, who is remanded on bail in Nelson,  appeared via audio-visual link from the Nelson District Court. He was represented by his lawyer Michael Vesty.

    The Crown was represented by lawyer Riki Donnelly.

    Justice Mander told the court a trial date had been set for July 31 this year.

    Wallis was remanded through to the next pre-trial callover on March 28.

     - PIJF court reporter Karen Pasco

     

