Two injured after two-car crash in Gore

Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gore this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to State Highway 1, near the intersection of Charlton Rd, at 7.15am.

Two cars had collided, and a helicopter had been called, she said.

A St John spokesman said one person had serious injuries, and one person had minor injuries. St John was still at the scene just before 9am, he said.

The helicopter was at the scene and the road was blocked. Diversions were in place.