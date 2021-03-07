Sunday, 7 March 2021

Two rescued after trouble in Fiordland river

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The pair managed to get themselves to Loch Maree Hut. Photo: DOC
    The pair managed to get themselves to Loch Maree Hut. Photo: DOC
    Two people have been found safe and well by rescuers after getting into trouble trying to cross a river in Fiordland Natonal Park.

    The New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre received a Personal Locator Beacon distress alert at 11.30am today in the Loch Maree area of Dusky Track in Fiordland.

    A Maritime NZ spokeswoman said a Southern Lakes Helicopter was sent and the crew found two people who had been swept apart while crossing the river.

    The beacon was activated when one person disappeared in the water, she said.

    "However they managed to self-rescue and proceeded to the safety of Loch Maree Hut before the helicopter arrived."

    There were no injuries.

    The spokeswoman said the incident was a good reminded for people to carry appropriate communications equipment in case you need to call for help.  

    • More information about rescue beacons is at beacons.org.nz

    - ODT Online 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter