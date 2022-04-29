Two seriously injured during alleged assault in Mataura

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries following an alleged assault in the Mataura area on Wednesday.

Police said today they were made aware of the incident after the men presented to Gore Hospital about 6pm.

Both remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Police said initial enquiries suggested the incident had occurred in the Mataura area earlier that same day.

It is believed a group of people involved were known to each other, police said.

Police investigating the incident have today executed three search warrants in the Mataura area, and have seized several items of interest.

Investigators are still working to establish exactly what has occurred and identify all those involved, and are asking for the public's help with any information that may assist our enquiries.

Specifically Police are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a white early model single cab Nissan flat deck ute, travelling between Mataura and Gore on SH1 between 4.30pm and 6pm on April 27.