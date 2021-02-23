Vegetation fire near Balfour contained

Fire crews have contained a vegetation fire near Balfour in Southland tonight.

The fire was reported at 4.53pm in Old Balfour Rd between St Patricks Rd and Walker Rd.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Daryl Ball said the blaze involved about 250 metres of macrocarpa hedge and then spread to other sources before being bought under control.

Crews from Balfour, Riversdale, Lumsden, Garston Dipton, Athol and Drummond attended and mop-up work was being carried out tonight, Mr Ball said.

Helicopters were put on stand-by but were not needed, he said.