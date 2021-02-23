Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Vegetation fire near Balfour contained

    1. Regions
    2. Southland


    Fire crews have contained a vegetation fire near Balfour in Southland tonight.

    The fire was reported at 4.53pm in Old Balfour Rd between St Patricks Rd and Walker Rd.

    Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Daryl Ball said the blaze involved about 250 metres of macrocarpa hedge and then spread to other sources before being bought under control.

    Crews from Balfour, Riversdale, Lumsden, Garston Dipton, Athol and Drummond attended and mop-up work was being carried out tonight, Mr Ball said.

    Helicopters were put on stand-by but were not needed, he said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter