Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Venue changes but tulips still tops

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland
    Anna Murdoch takes a picture of Emily Irvine (11, left) and Mia Murdoch (6) at the Triflor’s...
    Anna Murdoch takes a picture of Emily Irvine (11, left) and Mia Murdoch (6) at the Triflor’s tulip farm open day in Edendale yesterday
    Jill Hill and Karen Brier select the tulip bulbs they will plant in their garden for next spring.
    Jill Hill and Karen Brier select the tulip bulbs they will plant in their garden for next spring.
    Event committee member Jean Kirby poses with her favourite tulip ‘‘Foxtrot'’
    Event committee member Jean Kirby poses with her favourite tulip ‘‘Foxtrot'’

    The colours and brightness are among the reasons why tulips are the favourite flower of Mia Murdoch.

    For the past few years, the Invercargill girl has visited Triflor New Zealand Ltd’s annual tulip open day with mother Anna Murdoch in Edendale on Labour Day.

    However, due to Covid-19, the event was shifted to Edendale Presbyterian Church where tulips were on display yesterday.

    Instead of taking a minibus tour of Triflor’s tulip fields, people could pay for a helicopter ride and view the tulips from the air.

    A backdrop was also installed so visitors could take a snap "in the farm".

    "It is a good thing they created an alternative event as we can’t go to the actual farm.

    "Hopefully next year we can go again," Mrs Murdoch said.

    People could order bulbs which would be delivered next March.

    Committee member Jean Kirby said usually about 20,000 bulbs were sold at the day.

    It was a fundraiser for the Edendale Presbyterian Church, Edendale Scouts and Wyndham Pioneer Lions Club.

    It was expected fewer bulbs would be sold this year because the event had to be relocated, but it was still receiving support.

    "The people are coming along and [that] is the only thing we can ask for."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter