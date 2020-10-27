Venue changes but tulips still tops

The colours and brightness are among the reasons why tulips are the favourite flower of Mia Murdoch.

For the past few years, the Invercargill girl has visited Triflor New Zealand Ltd’s annual tulip open day with mother Anna Murdoch in Edendale on Labour Day.

However, due to Covid-19, the event was shifted to Edendale Presbyterian Church where tulips were on display yesterday.

Instead of taking a minibus tour of Triflor’s tulip fields, people could pay for a helicopter ride and view the tulips from the air.

A backdrop was also installed so visitors could take a snap "in the farm".

"It is a good thing they created an alternative event as we can’t go to the actual farm.

"Hopefully next year we can go again," Mrs Murdoch said.

People could order bulbs which would be delivered next March.

Committee member Jean Kirby said usually about 20,000 bulbs were sold at the day.

It was a fundraiser for the Edendale Presbyterian Church, Edendale Scouts and Wyndham Pioneer Lions Club.

It was expected fewer bulbs would be sold this year because the event had to be relocated, but it was still receiving support.

"The people are coming along and [that] is the only thing we can ask for."