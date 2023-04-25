Veteran marks 50th and final Anzac Day as Invercargill parade master

Malayan war veteran and parade master Bill South holds his last Anzac Day service after 50 years of running the ceremonies. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

The Invercargill Cenotaph was lit up red to commemorate Anzac Day this morning.

Several hundred people stood out in the cool and breezy weather to pay their respects to fallen soldiers, veterans and military and navy personnel.

The first canon was shot at about 7am and the ceremony consisted of hymns, wreath laying, scripture reading, the ode and the Australian and New Zealand national anthems, before people lay poppies to conclude the service.

For Malayan veteran Bill South it was a special day as it was his 50th and final year to run the Anzac Day ceremony as the parade master.

"This is my last parade... it’s hard to say how I feel.

"It was a vow to take the parade — I will miss it, but I will be able to sit and watch next time."

The first parade he led was in 1973 and he was given two days notice to run the service.

He believed the crowds were getting bigger.

It was important for people to commemorate Anzac Day as it showed respect to people who served in every war, Mr South said.

"It shows the respect for the people who paid supreme sacrifices in the First and Second war, but also those who have fought in other wars since then, so it is for soldiers in all wars."

It was good to see so many people out especially since the annual ceremonies had not been held with the disruption of Covid-19, he said.

Resident Sonia Buckingham said there was a good turnout to the ceremony in Invercargill.

"A lot of people come from near and far to commemorate Anzac Day and it’s good for us to catch up with others who represent in all different forces.

"It is a significant day for all of us recognizing the fallen, my grandfathers and my great grandfathers who have been here before me and those that are serving in the past, present and future, it is a very, very moving ceremony."