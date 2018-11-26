Video shows mass whale stranding in Stewart Island

Video footage has been released this afternoon showing 145 dead pilot whales beached on an isolated Rakiura/Stewart Island bay.

A Department of Conservation (Doc) spokeswoman said 145 stranded whales were found by a tramper camping in the area.

Two pods stranded at the southern end of Mason Bay, approximately 2km apart, she said.

Doc Rakiura Operations Manager Ren Leppens said half of the whales had to be euthanised due to their condition and the remote area they were found, the other half had already died,

dead_whales_close-up.jpg Up to 145 pilot whales have stranded and died on a remote beach on Rakiura/Stewart Island over the weekend. Photo: Doc

“Sadly, the likelihood of being able to successfully re-float the remaining whales was extremely low.

"The remote location, lack of nearby personnel and the whales’ deteriorating condition meant the most humane thing to do was to euthanise.

"However, it’s always a heart-breaking decision to make."

Doc has notified local Ngāi Tahu iwi and is working together on next steps.

In its statement Doc said marine mammal strandings were a relatively common occurrence on New Zealand shores, with Doc responding to an average 85 incidents a year – mostly of single animals.

"Exactly why whales and dolphins strand is not fully known but factors can include sickness, navigational error, geographical features, a rapidly falling tide, being chased by a predator, or extreme weather.

"More than one factor may contribute to a stranding."

A number of stranding occurred on New Zealand shores over the weekend, however the events were unlikely to be related.

On Sunday 10 pygmy killer whales also stranded at 90 Mile Beach. Two have since died and re-float attempts will be made tomorrow.

A sperm whale/tohora, also beached in Doubtful Bay on Karikari Peninsula in Northland.

The 15m male whale, which is thought to have beached about 3.00pm on Friday, "sadly" died overnight on Saturday.

A dead female pygmy sperm whale also washed up at Ohiwa over the weekend.

