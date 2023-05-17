Wheelchair user trapped

A fire investigator has been called after a wheelchair-bound resident was trapped in a house during a bedroom fire in Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews attended a house fire in Chelmsford St, Windsor, about 3.10pm yesterday.

When they arrived they found a small fire in a bedroom had been extinguished, the spokesman said.

There had been two occupants in the house — one in a wheelchair had been unable to evacuate the building — but both were checked by ambulance staff.