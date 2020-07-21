Winton firefighters' video for charity goes viral

Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade are challenging firefighters across the country to donate to the Southland Charity Hospital via a unique message.

A video was posted on the Blair Vining's Epic Journey social media page last night which featured members of the Winton Brigade showing off some of their best moves to promote the cause.

Suited up and making use of the fireman's pole, firefighters got their grove on to Bruno Mars' hit song "Uptown Funk'' in a bid to draw attention to the challenge.

The Southland Charity Hospital "Buy a Brick Campaign'' was launched earlier this month to enable to the commencement of the building to begin.

The hospital development was instigated by Southlanders Melissa and Blair Vining in September 2019, before Mr Vining lost his battle to bowel cancer a month later.

He received a terminal diagnosis in 2018.

After discovering inequities within New Zealand’s healthcare system because of the ‘postcode lottery’, he decided to do something about it.

His public fight for better healthcare access in the South garnered national attention and he was a driving force in the creation of the Southland Charity Hospital Trust.

The trust was founded by the community for the community to provide healthcare for those living in the Southern DHB zone, who would otherwise be unable to access treatment, publicly or privately.