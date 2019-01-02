Witnesses sought after teen pedestrian dies near Gore

Police investigating the death of a pedestrian near Gore are calling for any witnesses who saw a male in his teens walking along Waimea Valley Rd last night.

A police spokesman said a man was hit by a vehicle and killed on the Waimea Highway (SH94), close to the intersection with Otamita Rd, about 12.30am this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and police had notified the coroner about the man's death.

The road is open.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who saw a male in his teens walking along Waimea Valley Rd between 7pm and 12.30am.

Anyone with information could contact Gore police station on 03 203 9323.

The death brings the Christmas holiday road toll to nine and also included the death of a person in a crash on SH1 north of Waihola on Monday afternoon.

Road toll

• Christmas Day: Whanganui teen Felix Newton died after crashing his ute into the Whanganui River in the early hours of the morning.

• December 27: One dead, details unknown.

• December 28: Kusum Sarin, a 63-year-old woman from India, died and four others were injured in a crash in Palmerston North.

• December 29: A 25-year-old Wellington man died when the motorcycle he was riding on SH1 was hit by a car being driven the wrong way down the motorway.

• December 29: A man died after crashing into the Opaoa River at a Blenheim campground at 12.55am.

• December 30: An 84-year-old man died in hospital several hours after a crash in Parnell, Auckland at 10.35am.

• December 31: A person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on SH1, north of Waihola in Otago, at 1.30pm.

• December 31: A man died after the car he was in with three others crashed down a 10m bank and on to rocks in Colville at 11.17pm.

• January 2: A pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Waimea Highway, north of Gore, about 12.30am.

The holiday period runs from 4pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on January 3.

- additional reporting NZ Herald