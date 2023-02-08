Woman avoids jail after threat to kill

A woman hid in the grass as a woman threatened to kill her while holding a loaded gun, a court heard yesterday.

Chrystal Condessa Ngahiraka Pohoiwi (39) yesterday appeared for sentence before Judge Duncan Harvey in the Invercargill District Court on a charge of possession of a firearm and one of threatening to kill in Invercargill on December 7, 2021. She also appeared for sentence on a charge of breach of community work in Invercargill on September 8.

The summary states Pohoiwi and her partner arrived at her home about 3pm.

The victim, a friend of Pohoiwi, was at the address.

Pohoiwi got into an argument with her partner in which they fought about him cheating with her friend.

The partner and Pohoiwi left, but she returned again and the victim became frightened.

"She laid down in some long grass obviously trying to hide from you," Judge Harvey said.

Pohoiwi then came out of the house carrying a loaded firearm looking for the victim and telling her she was going to kill her.

The victim was able to call police while she was lying in the grass.

Even after Pohoiwi was arrested, the victim lay in the grass for another 40 minutes, he said.

Pohoiwi’s lawyer, Peter Redpath, said methamphetamine had led her to the path she now found herself on.

Since the offending, Pohoiwi had spent time in prison on remand and on electronically monitored bail, he said.

A cultural report provided to the court showed the upbringing she had experienced.

Given what it outlined, it was a surprise she had not come before the court sooner, Mr Redpath said.

Judge Harvey agreed.

"Given what I have read about you, I am amazed that you appear in court today with a relatively limited list of convictions."

It was time the court took notice of her background.

"What I have to decide is how I can do justice to you as well of course showing this type of offending is totally unacceptable and allows for consequences when people use firearms, in particular, when people use firearms and threaten to kill."

He said if he was to sentence Pohoiwi to prison not a great deal would happen.

"The time has come to try and give you a break, to try and overcome some of the problems you have."

Judge Harvey sentenced Pohoiwi to two years’ intensive supervision, saying it was not a punishment but would enable her to access services to help her.