Woman killed in Southland crash named

Police have released the name of a woman who died after a crash in Southland last month. She was Dorothy Violet Roberts (75), of Winton.

The two-car crash happened on State Highway 6 at Lochiel on February 25.

A person with critical injuries was taken to Southland Hospital, where they died, and two other people had serious injuries.



A 40-year-old man, who was arrested last week on two drink-driving-related charges in connection with the Lochiel crash, was remanded without plea when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court today, Stuff has reported.

He was given interim name suppression and remanded on bail.