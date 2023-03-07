PHOTO / REPORT: VALU MAKA

Donovan Primary School pupils (from left) Lucy Williamson, Imogen Dunbar and Harper Cook (all 8) hold up their newly acquired dictionaries, alongside principal Peter Hopwood, Rotary Club of Invercargill North president Juliana Baxter and Mayor Nobby Clark yesterday.

It was all a part of the Rotary Club of Invercargill North Dictionaries in Schools initiative. The club received 752 dictionaries to give out to year 4 pupils throughout Southland and Stewart Island.

Rotary Club of Invercargill president Juliana Baxter said it was the last year members would distribute books to schools.

"I think we are proud as a club for keeping it going for 15 years but it is a bitter-sweet moment because it is the end of a very successful, heart-warming project."

Dictionaries in Schools project convener Anne McCracken said the project began in 2007 after former president John Flynn came

back from a Rotarians conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"It was a concept which was a worldwide project and alongside John, and the late Merle O’Donnell, we all pieced together the initiative and promoted it locally," she said.

Over the course of 15 years they were able to give 12,000 books to schools throughout the region.