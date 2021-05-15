World record attempt falls to pieces

Gavin Evans works on his world record attempt yesterday. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

An Invercargill man's attempt to break a world record for the world’s tallest train tower made of toy blocks has literally fallen to pieces.

Lego Users Group South secretary Gavin Evans spent several hours attempting to piece together a 3.25m tall Lego train tower with about 35,000 blocks.

This morning Mr Evan’s wife, Donella Evans, said the tower collapsed while nearing completion.

"An attempt was made, but was unfortunately unsuccessful this time!"

His creation was to be displayed during Southland Brick Show at ILT Stadium Southland this weekend.

"We originally had the plan to create two smaller towers and a bridge between them.

"But during the lockdown I found out there was a world-record for the tallest tower and I thought, ‘We can do better than this’."

The previous record was 2.8m tall with 22 revolutions or spirals.

"Mine will be 3.25m tall with 25 spirals. It will be the biggest thing I’ve ever built," he said yesterday before the collapse.

To gain the record, Mr Evans said he would need members of the public who used measures professionally — builders or architects — to fill a form saying they witnessed the record attempt.

Videos, photos and details of the completed creation were to have been sent to Guinness World Records.

"Hopefully, it will work out. Personally, if they don’t accept it, I don’t care but it is more for the club," Mr Evans said yesterday.

"Having something epic here that the public will come and be excited about."

When the show finished, the thousands of blocks would return to their boxes.

"That is the cool thing about Lego. If I feel like it, I can just build it again."

Mrs Evans would showcase her own creation for the first time at the show.

She had made a mosaic featuring american actor Robin Williams with 61,500 pieces, to express a positive mental health message.

"I chose someone who is always in people’s minds when we talk about mental health.

"It is only my third ever Lego creation."

Married for 30 years, Mrs Evans had volunteered at previous shows but last year felt a desire to create her own piece.

When asked why took her so long to make the step, Mr Evans joked, "It was when the kids left the home."

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz