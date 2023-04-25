Young and old pay their respects in Gore

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Between 700 and 800 people attended the Anzac Day Dawn Service at the Gore Cenotaph this morning.
Gore and Districts Memorial RSA president Neil Bone said the number attending the service had increased since last year.
"I think there’s more young people showing an interest."
Hokonui St John cadet Holly McIntyre, 9 of Waikaka was attending her first Anzac Day service.
She enjoyed the event, Holly said.
"I liked standing right behind the bagpipes ’cause it was nice and loud."
It was important to commemorate Anzac Day, she said.
"We think about the soldiers."
Holly was wearing World War 1 replica medals her great grandfather Rupert was awarded.
- Sandy Eggleston