Young and old pay their respects in Gore

Between 700 and 800 people attended the Anzac Day Dawn Service at the Gore Cenotaph this morning.

Gore and Districts Memorial RSA president Neil Bone said the number attending the service had increased since last year.

"I think there’s more young people showing an interest."

Gore and Districts Memorial RSA members Nigel Cuckow (left) and Ross Andrews lay wreaths on behalf of armed services personnel who served their country in East Timor and Malaya. Photos: Sandy Eggleston

Hokonui St John cadet Holly McIntyre, 9 of Waikaka was attending her first Anzac Day service.

She enjoyed the event, Holly said.

"I liked standing right behind the bagpipes ’cause it was nice and loud."

Gore Mayor Ben Bell lays a wreath on behalf of the Gore District at the dawn Anzac Day service at the Gore Centotaph. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

It was important to commemorate Anzac Day, she said.

"We think about the soldiers."

Holly was wearing World War 1 replica medals her great grandfather Rupert was awarded.

- Sandy Eggleston