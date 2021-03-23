Taking a closer look

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Otago Daily Times understands a rabbit hole may have been responsible for upending the plane. The pilot suffered moderate injuries from the crash at an airstrip in Cromwell at 1.30pm. A police spokeswoman said reports suggested the Vans RV-7A aircraft had experienced a ‘‘hard landing’’. A St John spokesman said one person was taken to the Cromwell Medical Centre with moderate injuries. The aircraft is registered to a Balclutha owner.