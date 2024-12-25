Thunderstorm watch for South on soggy Christmas Day

Christmas Day could come with showers but there's still plenty of fun to be had. Photo: Getty Images

MetService says Christmas Day could feature showers or rain for much of the country, but it's still going to be a great day, a collection of mayors say.

Rain was expected to arrive in the morning along the western side of the South Island, and extend eastwards in the afternoon.

In the North Island, rain was forecast for during the afternoon on Christmas Day for the western parts, and to reach the rest of the North Island later in the day.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the South Island from 2pm until 8pm. The watch covers inland Canterbury, North and inland Otago, Dunedin, Southland, Clutha, Fiordland, and the Queenstown Lakes District, which were told to expect downpours of 20 to 40mm an hour.

While Gisborne and Hawke's Bay were expected to stay dry for much of the big day, and could also have some of the highest temperatures, MetService put a heavy rain warning in place for Boxing Day, from 4am. About 100 to 120mm of rain could fall there, possibly more in localised areas, and thunderstorms are possible, MetService said, which means the potential for streams and rivers to rise rapidly, as well as flooding and slips.

It's going to be a great day - mayors

Whangārei's mayor Vince Cocurullo is undeterred by the Christmas Day forecast.

"I take everything that the MetService says with a pinch of salt," he said.

"There are times when they say it's going to rain and then it's beautiful sunshine, and there are times when they say there'll be beautiful sunshine and then it rains."

He said Whangārei had welcomed an influx of visitors over the Christmas period, a relief after years of roading woes through the Brynderwyn Hills.

"There's a lot of people coming up north, as I live on the state highway I can see a lot of people travelling north," he said.

"For the past four years we've had quite a few upsets so this year having a clean road up to the north is really great."

Kaipara District mayor Craig Jepson was similarly optimistic.

"Christmas is a day when it doesn't matter what the weather [is like], you can enjoy it and enjoy your friends and family," he said.

"It sounds like it'll be nice in the morning so I think people will work around the weather, hit the beach, have a swim, freshen up in the morning and then tuck into a bit of Christmas food and cheer in the afternoon so one way or another they're going to have a good day, I think."

Meanwhile, regions on the east coast including Gisborne would enjoy the best weather New Zealand could offer.

MetService predicted Gisborne would reach a high of 28 degrees.

"We are loving every moment, if there's one place in the country that deserves the best weather it is Gisborne," mayor Rehette Stoltz said, referencing the devastating 2023 storms.

"Things are definitely looking up, we have done so much and I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved... Everyone deserves a wonderful break this summer and the beautiful weather coming our way is an absolute bonus and so well deserved."

he said the town was thriving over the Christmas period, with Rhythm and Vines to follow.

"I have been in and out of town for the last two days, and it is buzzing with great energy. I have met up with visitors from out of town, we are seeing lots of visitors coming to our place because they all know it's the best weather in the country," Stoltz said.

"It's fantastic, we need everyone to support us and help us bring our economy back to what it was before the horrendous 2023, and we can only do that if people come and visit us and support our local businesses."