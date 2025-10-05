Applications open for agri exchange exhibitors

Mandy Bell, a facilitator of the agri exchange component at the Wānaka A&P Show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Following the success of the inaugural Agri Exchange in 2025, the Wānaka A&P Show is calling for exhibitors for 2026.

The Agri Exchange is a dedicated space within the Wānaka A&P Show that brings together rural innovators, researchers and agri-businesses to showcase "forward-thinking solutions".

"The launch of the Agri Exchange in 2025 was a huge success, bringing together fresh ideas and sparking real conversations about the future of rural New Zealand," Agri Exchange facilitator Mandy Bell said.

"I’m thrilled to see the format returning and expanding next year — it’s about more than just showcasing innovation, it’s about turning great ideas into something farmers can really use on the ground. We’re excited to provide a platform where clever thinking meets practical know-how, and can’t wait to see the emerging solutions-based ideas within this year’s submissions," Ms Bell said.

In addition to the static-stall displays of chosen exhibitors, the Agri Exchange will host a series of mini events aimed at bringing together those in the rural sector to share knowledge, network and explore opportunities for growth.

Exhibitor spaces are limited for 2026 and applicants are encouraged to submit New Zealand focused, agri-innovations or business ideas that deliver practical ‘how-to’ solutions for farmers and agri-businesses, boosting efficiency, productivity and sustainability.

Attracting around 40,000 visitors each year, the Wānaka A&P Show is one of the largest events of its kind in New Zealand. The show is governed by the Upper Clutha A&P Society. — Allied Media