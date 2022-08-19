Aspiring climber stuck on rock

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said it appeared someone had tried to go up a gully near Wanaka Mount Aspiring Rd about 3.30pm.
It appeared the person had got stuck on a rock and required assistance, she said.
Units were on their way to assist and it did not seem that the person was in serious peril, the police spokeswoman said.
Update:
A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter attended and transported one patient to Dunstan Hospital with moderate injuries.