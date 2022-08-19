Friday, 19 August 2022

Aspiring climber stuck on rock

    By Oscar Francis
    Wanaka emergency services assisted a person stuck on a rock this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said it appeared someone had tried to go up a gully near Wanaka Mount Aspiring Rd about 3.30pm.
    It appeared the person had got stuck on a rock and required assistance, she said.
    Units were on their way to assist and it did not seem that the person was in serious peril, the police spokeswoman said.

    Update:

    A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter attended and transported one patient to Dunstan Hospital with moderate injuries.


    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

