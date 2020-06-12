Friday, 12 June 2020

Bathing in reflected glory

    By Mark Price
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    PHOTO: MARK PRICE
    PHOTO: MARK PRICE
    The calm waters of Lake Wanaka made for almost perfect reflections of boats at their moorings in Roys Bay this week.

    According to Otago Regional Council graphs, the lake is dropping steadily.

    But Niwa hydrologist Roddy Henderson said there was nothing exceptional about the level, as snow and ice were being held in the mountains.

    At 276.75m, the lake is more than half a metre above its lowest recorded level of 276.202m, recorded on July 3, 1992.

    While the high pressure system over the country now can affect sea levels, it does not affect small water bodies like Lake Wanaka.

