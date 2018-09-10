Birthplace of helicopter venison recovery marked

Ben Wilson addresses the crowd, alongside Sir Tim Wallis, at the unveiling of a plaque marking an important place in the history of the venison industry. Photo: Mark Price

McGills Creek is so little known it does not even feature on New Zealand’s topographical maps.

But, now a large rock and a plaque mark where it is, in the Matukituki Valley, west of Wanaka.

It was up the creek in April 1963 20 venison hunters shot 200 deer.

The deer were carried out of the mountains by American Milton Sill in a Bell helicopter, proving for the first time the value to the export industry of using helicopters to recover wild venison.

Half of the deer ended up on the dinner plates of New Yorkers.

The occasion was marked on Saturday when Sir Tim Wallis and his family, and the family of his friend and business partner the late Robert Wilson, of Dunedin, unveiled the plaque.

To add to the occasion, a recently restored Hiller helicopter, previously flown by Sir Tim, flew in, carrying a couple of deer.

The commemoration coincided with Sir Tim’s 80th birthday yesterday.