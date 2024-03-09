On board with rowers

South Island Secondary Schools 2024 boys novice rowing champions Hugo Sinclair left, and Harry Hope, right with coach Rob Bruce, centre. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wānaka Rowing Club members are preparing a "Twizel and back" event this weekend to support Mount Aspiring College (MAC) rowers racing at the Aon Maadi Cup at Lake Ruantaniwha from March 18-23.

The Maadi Cup is the pinnacle event on the secondary school rowing calendar, drawing over 2000 young rowers from more than 100 schools to Twizel.

Wānaka masters and juniors will be putting their backs into a 285km fundraising effort (the distance between Lake Wanaka and Lake Ruataniwha and back) at the Wānaka A&P Show.

"Twizel and back" kilometres can be clocked up on water or on ergs.

The MAC rowers will be heading to Maadi Cup with confidence after strong performances at the South Island Secondary Schools Rowing Champs last weekend, club youth spokeswoman Lucy Radford said.

The Rob Bruce-coached pair of Hugo Sinclair and Harry Hope earned a gold in the novice under-14 boys.

They raced over a standard 2km race to win in a time of 7in 32 seconds, ahead of the John McGlashan double (7 mins 34) and the Waitaki High School double (7mins 37).

The girls under-18 double scull of Annie Wells and Annika Massey raced to third in 7mins 47, behind winner Cashmere College (7 mins 41) and runner-up Marlborough College (7 mins 44).

The girls under-18 coxed quad scull of Annie Wells, Annika Massey, Lola Ritchie, Sienna Marsden and cox Caroline Smith were third in 7 mins 28, behind winner Cashmere College (7.21) and runner-up Ashburton College (7.26).

Radford, an intermediate rower, said the secondary champs event had been a "sweet weekend" after other recent events were cancelled due to windy conditions.

"We had a few delays but most of the programme was completed.

"It's been especially hard for all our novice rowers, who really must think this water sports lark is totally tiresome when, after all their hard work, their races then get blown off. But this past weekend showed them what fun a rowing regatta can be," Radford said in her club report.

"Actually they all did well, almost the entire team ... made it through the heats into finals.

"At this end of the season we are now focusing on the Maadi Cup, where we hope to do well and at the very least find our way into four or five A finals," Radford said.

Support the team: Drop in on an erg session in the Mount Aspiring College tent at the Wanaka &P show this weekend and enjoy a raffle and sausage sizzle.