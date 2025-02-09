Body discovered in Otago's Timaru River

The TImaru River Track, near Lake Hāwea. Photo: Doc

A body has been discovered in the Timaru River, near Lake Hāwea.

A police spokesman said the body was found on Wednesday, February 5.

"The death is not considered to be suspicious and has been referred to the coroner."

Stuff reported a member of the public said a friend had found the body of a young woman on the Te Araroa trail, which runs alongside the river for a period.

The body appeared to have head injuries, the person said.