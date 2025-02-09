Sunday, 9 February 2025

Body discovered in Otago's Timaru River

    The TImaru River Track, near Lake Hāwea. Photo: Doc
    A body has been discovered in the Timaru River, near Lake Hāwea. 

    A police spokesman said the body was found on Wednesday, February 5. 

    "The death is not considered to be suspicious and has been referred to the coroner."

    Stuff reported a member of the public said a friend had found the body of a young woman on the Te Araroa trail, which runs alongside the river for a period.

    The body appeared to have head injuries, the person said. 

     