Call to submit on navigation bylaw

Photo: ODT files

Water enthusiasts in the Queenstown Lakes district are invited to review and comment on the draft navigation safety bylaw 2025.

Following early community engagement, councillors adopted a draft bylaw for consultation at a public meeting on September 19.

Queenstown Lakes District Council monitoring, enforcement and environmental manager Isabelle Logez said she acknowledged how important the region’s lakes and rivers were to both residents and visitors.

"Our waterways are vital to our district, and ensuring navigation safety is a top priority," Ms Logez said.

"We invite you to collaborate with us in developing effective rules to manage our waterways.

"We’re particularly interested in hearing from the community on several important topics, including the use of communication devices on vessels, ski lane locations, vessel identification and regulations for temporary water events, vessel speed limits and access lanes at the Kawarau Dam. Community insights into these matters will help shape a safer and more enjoyable experience on our waterways," she said.

Ms Logez invited all community members, property owners, recreational groups, commercial operators and government authorities to submit on the draft bylaw.

"Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a lakeside enthusiast, your feedback will help us ensure the bylaw aligns with both safety and recreational needs," she said.

Submissions on the draft bylaw opened on Monday and close on Thursday, October 31.

Copies of the draft bylaw and submission information can be found online at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/draft-navigation-safety-bylaw-2025 or at any council office or library district-wide.

After the consultation period closes, the QLDC will review and consider all community insights, and a public hearing and deliberations will be held.

A final draft bylaw will be presented to councillors for adoption early next year.