Catalina to make a comeback

General manager Ed Taylor said after being out of action for more than a year, the warbird was being readied to make its return to the southern hemisphere’s biggest warbirds airshow.
‘‘The sight of the 77-year-old aircraft coming in low over Wanaka township and landing on Lake Wanaka is one of the highlights of the airshow’s lakeside event.’’
Chief pilot Brett Emeny said the lake landings were very special, as he believed it was the only remaining Catalina in the world still doing water landings.