Saturday, 28 August 2021

Catalina to make a comeback

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    One of the very few silver linings in the forced cancellation of Warbirds Over Wanaka last year due to Covid-19 was to allow more time for maintenance on the Catalina aircraft (pictured at the 2016 show), organisers say.

    General manager Ed Taylor said after being out of action for more than a year, the warbird was being readied to make its return to the southern hemisphere’s biggest warbirds airshow.

    ‘‘The sight of the 77-year-old aircraft coming in low over Wanaka township and landing on Lake Wanaka is one of the highlights of the airshow’s lakeside event.’’

    Chief pilot Brett Emeny said the lake landings were very special, as he believed it was the only remaining Catalina in the world still doing water landings.

