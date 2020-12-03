Thursday, 3 December 2020

11.35 am

Climate activists drop 'dead' in protest against Tarras airport plan

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Climate activists fighting against the development of an airport in Tarras pretended to die in front of Christchurch city councillors at a meeting on Thursday.

    Christchurch International Airport Ltd (CIAL) announced the purchase of 750 hectares for the project in July.

    CIAL is 75 per cent owned by the council through its holding company, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL).

    The protesters at the Christchurch City Council meeting. Photo: Pauline Cotter
    The protesters at the Christchurch City Council meeting. Photo: Pauline Cotter

    The protesters attended the city council's finance and performance committee meeting dressed in black and carrying grave markers.

    Speaking for Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi, David Goldsmith said it was hard to believe a new airport was being mooted in the middle of a climate emergency.

    "No amount of sustainability greenwashing can hide the fact that increased flight capacity will mean increased emissions. Our elected representatives owe ratepayers an explanation for how this project can possibly be consistent with the council's declaration of a climate emergency."

    The protesters at the Christchurch City Council meeting. Photo: Pauline Cotter
    The protesters at the Christchurch City Council meeting. Photo: Pauline Cotter

    Sara Campbell, also with Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi, said the proposed airport development raises issues of equity and climate justice.

    "Worldwide, 1 per cent of the population is responsible for 50 per cent of aviation emissions."

    The controversial development has ruffled feathers with some locals in Tarras and with Queenstown mayor Jim Boult.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter