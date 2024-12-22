Coffee cart in place to refuel Luggate brigade

Getting their coffees from Lucille and Dot Anderson before their Monday night trainings are Luggate fire brigade members (from left) Rod Anderson, Jacob Cook, Narinder Singh and Matt Anderson. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

Luggate fire brigade volunteers have a snazzy new fueling station to help get them through their training nights and callouts.

The new coffee cart in front of the fire station was originally bought by volunteer firefighter Narinder Singh and is now being managed by Lucille Anderson, wife of volunteer Matt Anderson.

"It was a service he thought they needed," Mrs Anderson said, explaining how Mr Singh helped facilitate the service when he saw the growth and hard work taking place at the station.

The cart is open from 6.30am till about noon and is run by Mrs Anderson with the help of her daughter, Dot Anderson.

It is open primarily for volunteers after coming back from callouts late at night or early in the morning.

However, members of the public can also stop to buy a coffee.

Mrs Anderson said many of the volunteer firefighters got called out later in the day and were up all night, making the coffee cart a convenient amenity to help ease those difficult nights.

She said the cart could potentially also stay open during any events or training the station might have later in the day.

The coffee itself is sourced locally from Wanaka’s See Crow Fly Coffee Roasters, with founder Rob Holt helping train Mrs Anderson and her daughter to make the coffees.

Managing the cart and helping the volunteers is a natural fit for Mrs Anderson whose father-in-law, husband and son have all been volunteer firefighters for years.

With locally sourced coffee and a local face behind the window, the cart is a symbol of a community coming together to serve its strongest fighters.

rawan.saadi@alliedpress.co.nz