Creativity and culture views sought

Wānaka people are being asked for their views on the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s draft Creativity and Culture Strategy ahead of the council’s consideration at a public meeting in June.

The 10-year creativity and culture strategy developed from seven separate steering group hui last year.

These discussed the roles of creativity, culture and heritage in relation to the wellbeing of people and their environment.

Consultation on the resulting draft Te Rautaki Auahataka me te Ahurea o Queenstown Lakes District/Queenstown Lakes District Creativity and Culture Strategy closes on April 19.

Collaborators include the council, Three Lakes Cultural Trust (TLCT), Lakes District Museum and Kāi Tahu.

Strategy steering group chairwoman Gizelle Regan, who is also the TLC chairwoman, said last year’s conversations helped reveal potential in the district.

"This 10-year vision driven by the community is intended to help create a future where creativity and culture play an ever-increasing and important role in enriching the lives of both the people who live here and those who visit. It also aims to diversify the district’s economy and make it a more attractive place to live, work and set up business," Ms Regan said.

Council community partnerships manager Marie Day said bringing those with common interests together could create a future where cultural identity was widely celebrated and understood, and ensure the district remained a special place for future generations.

Three Lakes Cultural Trust operations manager Samantha Kirk was keen for many people to respond.

"The more voices that contribute, the more representative of our place and our people the final strategy will be."

There will be three further hui around the district early next month and a drop-in session.

People can learn more and respond at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz.

The final strategy will be presented to full council in June.