Dancing the day away

Queenstown band Mojo perform at Ripe — The Wānaka Wine and Food Festival in Glendhu Bay on Saturday. PHOTOS: SHANNON THOMSON

It was Central Otago at its finest.

Four thousand people dancing in the sun to music from Kiwi band The Black Seeds set against a backdrop of Glendhu Bay, all while showcasing the best wine and produce the region had to offer.

Organisers of Ripe — The Wānaka Food and Wine Festival are hailing its success after the third festival sold out at the weekend.

A pint-sized fan stands on top of shoulders to watch Queenstown band Mojo perform.

Ripe principal director Nathan White said organisers had made improvements to this year’s festival including a layout change to create more of a "marketplace vibe".

The event had hit its stride, he said.

"This is, as I was hoping, at least 100, 200 times better than previous years — we just keep improving to get it better and better.

The Wanaka Wine and Food principal director Nathan White celebrates the success of the third festival at Glendhu Bay.

"It’s never perfect but we’re getting very close.

"We finally got to a place where we’re at 4000 people — that’s our capacity for the next five years."

Mr White said the festival, which was first held four years ago was a way to elevate the different wines Central Otago had to offer.

"We’re well known for its pinot noir but all our varieties are really coming up in world status so there needed to be a marquee event so we put one on and added in some of New Zealand’s best music and location."