Supreme home displayed high craftsmanship

This house in Wanaka, built by Level Construction, was winner of the Southern Supreme House of the Year, Resene New Home $2 million-$4 million category, McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award and a Gold Award. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A home in Wānaka, built by Level Construction, has been awarded the supreme house of the year award at the Southern Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The award winners in this year’s competition were announced yesterday in a statement from New Zealand Master Builders.

Judges said the level of craftsmanship displayed throughout the build, which also took out the best new home in the $2 million to $4 million category, was the highest standard — not just in carpentry but across all trades, including joinery, tiling, interior block laying and concrete work.

The house in Queenstown renovated by Velvin Building, winner of the Southern Supreme Renovation of the Year, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Builders Academy Renovation $1 million-$2 million Category, and a Gold Award.

Velvin Building, of Queenstown, took out the Southern supreme renovation of the year award for the renovation of a 1969 A-frame house in Arrowtown.

A two double-storey pavilion home at Millbrook, near Arrowtown, built by Trinity QT Construction won the over $4m new home category.

Judges called it "an exemplar of clarity and confidence in design".

This house in Arrowtown, built by Trinity QT Construction, was winner of the New Home over $4 million Category and a Gold Award.

In the $1.5m to $2m category, Fixation Builders took the prize with a Queenstown home.

Judges said it stood out for the ease in which the expansive views of Lake Wakatipu and surrounding mountains were achieved through the full-height windows.

This house in Queenstown, built by Fixation Builders, won the Builders Academy New Home $1.5 million-$2 million Category and a Gold Award.

The distinctive five-pod design of a Te Anau house built by Te Anau Homes contributed to it winning the $1m to $1.5m new home category.

Judges said the semi-rural house made the most of the surrounding views with large stepping platforms that lead to an outdoor spa and shower.

This house in Te Anau, built by Te Anau Homes, won the Carters New Home $1 million-$1.5 million and a Gold Award.

Attention to detail was evident, inside and out, making it an impressive home and category winner.

Companies could enter work into 17 different categories.

This year the competition drew nearly 300 entries across seven regions.