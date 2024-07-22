Supreme home displayed high craftsmanship

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The award winners in this year’s competition were announced yesterday in a statement from New Zealand Master Builders.
Judges said the level of craftsmanship displayed throughout the build, which also took out the best new home in the $2 million to $4 million category, was the highest standard — not just in carpentry but across all trades, including joinery, tiling, interior block laying and concrete work.
A two double-storey pavilion home at Millbrook, near Arrowtown, built by Trinity QT Construction won the over $4m new home category.
Judges called it "an exemplar of clarity and confidence in design".
Judges said it stood out for the ease in which the expansive views of Lake Wakatipu and surrounding mountains were achieved through the full-height windows.
Judges said the semi-rural house made the most of the surrounding views with large stepping platforms that lead to an outdoor spa and shower.
Companies could enter work into 17 different categories.
This year the competition drew nearly 300 entries across seven regions.