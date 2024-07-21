Speeding, drinking and growing

Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Cannabis growing, firewood scams and a motorist clocked driving at 179kmh kept Wānaka police busy last week.

A Wānaka man has been charged with cultivating cannabis following a "proactive" event by local police.

Police could not comment further as the matter was before the courts, but said the situation demonstrated how such cases were on the radar of local police.

A tourist has been charged with dangerous driving after being caught reaching speeds of up to 179kmh.

Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts said it was "disappointing" someone would drive at such speeds, particularly under the current roading conditions.

"They’re going to have their day in Queenstown District Court charged with dangerous driving,’’ she said.

‘‘[The] vehicle’s impounded, driver’s licence suspended."

Another tourist stopped by police was breathalysed, with a reading of 956 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

"It’s bad enough driving on ice, why would you drink at the same time," said Snr Sgt Roberts.

Weather in the last week, including rain and freezing fog, was creating hazardous conditions but drivers were not appropriately adjusting their speed, said Snr Sgt Roberts.

"I don’t know how much more we can beat the drum, people just need to slow down."

She said people were not recognising the risk of freezing fog, which settled and froze on exposed surfaces such as roads and footpaths.

Operation Hannah, a multi-site operation targeting vehicles in and around skifields, is now under way.

More than 1600 vehicles have been tested through checkpoints, and one driver was processed for excess breath alcohol.

Snr Sgt Roberts said motorists could expect to see a visible police presence in the coming months, including the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team (CVST) and the Impairment Prevention Team (IPT).

‘‘You’re going to see police, CVST, IPT up there. You will be breath-tested.’’

Police will also have a presence at Street Smart, a driver-education programme targeting skill development in younger drivers.

The programme is run at Highlands Motorsport Park by road safety advocates Greg Murphy and Tony Quinn and is supported by Otago Lakes area road policing manager Senior Sergeant Steve Watt.

Police are still receiving reports of Facebook scams, particularly involving the sale of firewood.

Snr Sgt Roberts said people were often paying for goods but not receiving them.

She cautioned people to always proceed with care when engaging in trade with another party online.

"There’s nothing wrong with seeing the product you’re buying before giving the money out."