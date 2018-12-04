Driving charges laid after pursuit, police car rammed

A Queenstown man is facing driving charges after a car chase in Wanaka yesterday, which included a police car being rammed. Photo: Sean Nugent

A 30-year-old Queenstown man is facing driving charges after driving erratically and ramming a police car in Wanaka yesterday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted by reports of the man driving "aggressively and erratically" on the Crown Range Rd from Cardrona to Wanaka in a green Mitsubishi Pajero just after 9.30am.

The car was reportedly seen driving into road cones, and there was concern for safety of the public.

A pursuit was initiated when the driver failed to stop for police on the outskirts of Wanaka and "rammed" a police car.

The car was left near the corner of Brownston and McDougall Sts and was eventually towed.

The man continued to drive towards Glendhu Bay on Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Rd, where he was eventually stopped after road spikes were successfully deployed.

The vehicle was not driving at excessive speed at any point, the spokesperson said.

The man is facing charges for reckless driving and failing to stop, and could yet face additional charges.

