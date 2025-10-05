Locals the stars in sellout show

Tim Lambeth sings his heart out as Neil Finn. PHOTOS: DEL TUBB

The community has once again been wowed by the local talent on show in the latest run of Stars In Your Eyes.

Despite adding a fourth show, tickets sold out within hours of going on sale.

New director Anna Shaw pulled the show together in record time and with the support of a completely new band.

Keyboard player David Baker was the only musician with experience in previous shows, but Rick Shaw and Chris Tubb on guitar, Aaron Hosking on bass and Gavin Lang on drums rose to the challenge.

Shaw also brought in guest musicians for some of the arrangements, including two talented youngsters from Mount Aspiring College, Amos Wells on trumpet and Marco Bjorck on sax.

"It was a privilege to be part of such an iconic show, and to work with so many talented local performers. All we need now is a new performing arts centre that is big enough for everyone who wants to be able to see us," she said.

Natasha Simmonds, Anna Murdoch, Geoff Hatten and Ken Johnston as ABBA.

The identity of the performers in the show was a closely-guarded secret and ensured the audience enjoyed a good surprise each night.

The show was produced by the Wānaka Musicians Society and chairwoman Janet Dolan said it relied heavily on the hundreds of hours of time given by volunteers.

She said the society had two primary objectives underpinning its charitable status.

The first was to promote the arts through the production of live musical performances by and for the local community. The second was to benefit the community by dispersing the proceeds in support of music education.

For many years the society had provided a scholarship to a MAC music student in memory of Stars founder Jamie Robertson.

This year the society had different plans.

Over the past couple of years it had been saving up with a view to creating a musical playground for Wānaka, which would feature robust outdoor musical instruments which could be played individually or together.

Ms Dolan was in discussions with interested parties about a suitable location and hoped to move forward with the project soon.