Festival of Sport and Recreation returning

Various sports will be showcased at the Wanaka Recreation Centre this Sunday during the fifth annual Festival of Sport and Recreation. One of the organisers, Diana Schikker, practises her basketball shooting before the event. PHOTO: SEAN NUGENT

Teams, balls, sticks, racquets, goals, you name it - it will be at the fifth annual Festival of Sport and Recreation held at the Wanaka Recreation Centre this Sunday.

The festival, organised by the Upper Clutha Sports Community, will host about 30 sports clubs and groups from around the Upper Clutha region, providing something for everyone, from netball to whitewater rafting.

One of the organisers, Diana Schikker, said the festival was an opportunity for people to try something new and get connected with other members of their community in a sports setting.

"People should come along because it's a fantastic opportunity to see a great many of the sport and recreational opportunities that are available in Wanaka all in the one place.

"It's about having fun, it's about having a go, it's about encouraging people to sign up for something they might not have thought about doing up until now."

Mrs Schikker said there would be various indoor and outdoor activities for people to get involved in, such as basketball, karate, squash and cricket.

The new swimming pool would also host the swimming club, whitewater club and Queenstown's synchronised swimming club.

More than 450 people attended the event last year, and she thought more would come this year.

She believed it was an important event for the community to get involved in.

"I think it's a no-brainer that we need to encourage people to be more active, more often.

"Sport and recreation has a big part to play in people's physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing and also the social wellbeing side of things too, as a platform for people of all ages to connect.

"I couldn't overestimate how important it is."