Film festival has new director

Whitney Oliver

After 22 years, the popular New Zealand Mountain Film and Book Festival has a new director, Wanaka film-maker Whitney Oliver.

Founding directors and adventurers Mark Sedon and his wife Jo remain involved with Mr Sedon becoming executive director and head judge.

Budding film-makers and writers are now being invited to take part in the 23rd edition of the NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival, in Wanaka and Queenstown from June 20-27.

Ms Oliver said she was delighted to get the ball rolling for this year’s event.

There is a $9000 prize pool to be awarded across a range of categories, with the grand-prize-winning film and the Best NZ-made film each eligible for $2500 and the Mountain Book of the Year $2000.

The festival’s theme is adventurous sports and lifestyle but competition entrants are invited to add their own creative spin, so long as there is a link with adventurous sports or people, the world’s mountains, lakes, rivers, oceans or skies provide the stage, or there was a cultural or environmental theme, Ms Oliver said.

The film festival has been a member of the International Alliance for Mountain Film for two decades and has gained a reputation for attracting world-class films as well as providing a stepping stone for up-and-coming creatives.

The event is run by the NZ Mountain Film Festival Charitable Trust, which promotes New Zealand arts, film, culture, environment and outdoor lifestyles and subsidises a film school during the festival since 2011.

The goal is for students to come away with the skills and inspiration to make a film to submit for screening at future festivals.

Several award-winning film-makers have emerged from the school including 2023 Best NZ-Made Film award winner Maddie Whittaker and 2024 Best Documentary award winner Ben Wallbank.

Ms Oliver has been been involved with the NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival for several years, in a variety of roles including volunteer, projectionist, film-maker, trustee and programme co-ordinator.

Mr Sedon said he was ‘‘stoked’’ Ms Oliver had stepped into the festival director role.

‘‘Her amazing film-maker talents and organisational skills will see the festival continue to be truly epic and enjoyable for artists and patrons. But I’m not going far! After 23 years I’m still excited to put on a fantastic event and to be working alongside Whitney,’’ he said.

Ms Oliver said the Sedons had grown a top-tier event, and it was a privilege to be involved.

‘‘The calibre of films and books has consistently impressed, and the energy of the crowds is infectious. We’re always brainstorming new ways to serve our film-makers, audiences and community, and I’m excited about what’s to come,’’ she said.

Adventure Film School bookings open on April 1.

Entries for the book competition close on March 30, while the deadline for the film competition is April 20.

The programme will be released in May.

— Wanaka Sun