Giant Santa on way to Wanaka

Auckland's giant Santa and two of his reindeer might be in Wanaka by this weekend.

The owner of the National Transport and Toy Museum at Wanaka Airport, Jason Rhodes, confirmed to the Otago Daily Times this morning he had purchased the five-tonne Santa, previously on display at the Farmers building in Auckland.

It is now in 13 pieces on a truck bound for Wanaka.

The giant Santa on the Farmers building in central Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

Mr Rhodes said he hoped it would arrive on Friday, but that would depend on such things as road works and whether or not the Cook Strait ferry was on schedule.

He declined to say much more, except that the Santa would not be restored in time to be on display at Christmas this year.

The giant Santa, who made his final appearance atop the Farmers building in Queen St last Christmas. The big man had appeared each festive season for the best part of 60 years.

Santa has played a big role in the history of the Queen City.

The five-tonne, 18m Santa was built in 1960 by Farmers for its flagship store in Hobson St. At the time he was the world’s largest fibreglass Santa.

Since then, he has changed hands for $1, lost his wink and moving finger, and been crowned the world’s creepiest Christmas ornament in 2011.

Between 1991 and 1996, Santa was relocated to Manukau Shopping Centre, but after being sold for $1 to special events executive Stephen Hanford he was moved to the Whitcoulls building in Queen St in 1998, after a $40,000 make-over.

Retirement beckoned in 2014, but Auckland business association Heart of the City came to Santa’s rescue and he took pride of place atop the Farmers Building alongside two giant reindeer until it was time to say goodbye last year.

Last year, Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said Santa was retiring for several reasons. They included the need for a repaint and the $200,000 annual cost to store, maintain and assemble the five-tonne frame.

- NZ Herald and Mark Price