Woman found dead in Otago river named

The Timaru River Track, near Lake Hāwea. Photo: Doc

Police have named the woman found dead in the Timaru River, near Lake Hāwea, on February 5.

She was Claire Frances Connell, 36, of Australia.

A police media adviser said the death had been referred to the coroner.

‘‘Police extend our sympathies to her family and loved ones.’’

Police earlier said the body appeared to have head injuries.

A walking track that follows the Timaru River is part of the Te Araroa trail.