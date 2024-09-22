Group calls to fast-track new bridge

The NZ Transport Agency should replace the Albert Town bridge say Albert Town residents (from left) Vanessa Hills (with dogs Phoebe centre, and Tia, left), Heather Thorne and Rod Macleod. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Replacing the single-lane Albert Town bridge on State Highway 6 with a two-lane bridge is high on the agenda for the Albert Town Community Association (ATCA) but low on the horizon for the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

The ATCA sent a submission to the NZTA on September 5, encouraging it to "fast track" the 94-year-old Albert Town bridge over the Clutha River from NZTA’s proposed "improvements" programme into the "replacement" programme and get the job done before 2030.

Retired Albert Town engineer Rod Macleod helped ATCA prepare its submission.

He said a new two-lane/twin cycleway bridge at Albert Town would provide "crucial regional infrastructure" on Otago’s "main road to the West Coast".

"It is right at the end of the [NZTA] planning period. It is in sight but there is no budget attached. It is in there in name only," Mr Macleod said.

ATCA committee member Vanessa Hills said something should be done before the ageing structure reached its centenary in 2030.

She is concerned a large alpine fault earthquake could knock the bridge out, cutting critical communication cables and causing lengthy disruptions.

Scientists have indicated a 75% probability of an alpine fault earthquake in the next 50 years, and a four out of five chance it will be a magnitude 8-plus event.

"Given the likelihood of an AF8, we would be back to using punts across that river if the bridge was ever to go," ATCA chairwoman Heather Thorne said.

The trio said the only other Otago road route to the West Coast would be via the Hāwea Dam, which would also likely be compromised in an AF8 event.

Infrastructure planners should not ignore the likely AF8, nor the increased growth in houses approved or planned for Wanaka and Hāwea, they said.

NZTA’s draft state highway plan has been produced in a government environment seeking budget cuts and spending constraints.

The draft plan reveals in the first three years, NZTA’s state highway spending will focus on 15 projects of national significance identified by the government, of which two are in the South Island — one in the Nelson-Tasman region and the other in Canterbury.

The draft also states: "Our priority will always be to get the most from existing infrastructure and available travel options to avoid or delay the need to invest in new infrastructure."

Mrs Thorne said the group was realistic about whether the bridge would get a higher priority, but if the conversation did not start, a replacement would never happen.

"We understand it is back to basics. Most of the money is to be spent in the North Island ... given the current restraints in the economy. In a way, our timing of sending a submission has been shocking ... But we have had a heartening response from the

Queenstown Lakes District Council, the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community board ... and

our local Waitaki MP Miles Anderson, he has got our submission and said he will speak with us in November," she said.

Funding for state highway bridge improvements is an NZTA responsibility and therefore no budget is included in the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s long-term plan.

QLDC councillor Lyal Cocks, of Wānaka, is the council’s liaison councillor with ATCA.

He said this week he supported ATCA’s "excellent" submission, "which will help keep the Albert Town bridge in NZTA's front of mind and in the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP), where I understand it is prioritised as ‘possible'.

"However, due to funding constraints, I don't foresee much happening in the near future unless other opportunities arise to enable progress, such as through any regional deal we may get in place with central government.

"Obviously, population growth in the Hāwea area will increase the traffic count on the bridge and adds weight to the case for bridge improvements. To reduce the pressure in the meantime, the need for an appropriate public transport service between Lake Hāwea and Wanaka is essential, Cr Cocks said.

Ten-year plan

NZTA’s proposed programme for Albert Town Bridge 2024-2034:

Activity class: State highway improvement

Funding source: National Land Transport Fund

Policy priorities: Economic growth and productivity; maintenance and resilience

2024-2027 phase: Project development

2027-2034 phase: Construction

10-year cost: Between $10 million and $99 million

'Essential lifeline'

ATCA says:

The Albert Town Bridge is strategic infrastructure and an essential lifeline between Upper Clutha and West Coast communities

The loss of the bridge risks emergency services detours and delays

The narrow (3.3m-wide) single lane bridge is a risk to traffic safety that is only slightly alleviated by traffic lights

ATCA wants: