Monday, 9 November 2020

Happy trails at new bike park

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Eva Mahoney (5) of Lake Hawea tries out the trail. PHOTO: MARK PRICE
    There were a few spills but a lot of skills on show at the opening on Saturday of the Tuwhakaroria mountain bike park at Lake Hawea.

    The park was gridlocked at times as scores of cyclists tried out the range of trails professionally designed to cater for all abilities.

    Tim Dennis, of Bike Wanaka, said the $40,000 park, on Queenstown Lakes District Council land, provided youngLake Hawea mountain bikers with easy access to an area in which they could ride.

     

