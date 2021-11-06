High school makes progress in gym mission

The first hurdle has been cleared in Mount Aspiring College’s bid to build a new gymnasium on the site of Wanaka’s former community swimming pool.

The Wanaka Community Board this week unanimously agreed to recommend to the Queenstown Lakes District Council it revoke the old pool site’s reserve status and negotiate its transfer to the Ministry of Education.

The Government has already invested $46million in redeveloping the college. That project is under way and due to be completed at the end of 2022.

The old pool site is next door to the college. The pool was closed when the council built the Wanaka Aquatic Centre in 2018.

In August, college board of trustees chairman Dr Ian Hall and senior school leaders told Education Minister Chris Hipkins they wanted the site for a new gymnasium and recreation centre.

Dr Hall told the community board ‘‘timing is of the essence’’.

If the old pool reserve status was resolved within the next 12 months, Naylor Love could retain its workforce on-site and begin the new gymnasium contract.

All board members were supportive.

Ed Taylor said there was community pressure for court time at the Wanaka Recreation Centre so ‘‘the sooner done the better’’.

Council property and infrastructure general manager Peter Hansby confirmed the proceeds of any sale would go to the Wanaka Reserves Fund.

Cr Niamh Shaw asked about progress with the ministry.

Mr Hansby said council and ministry staff were talking fortnightly ‘‘to expedite the transfer’’.

Cr Quentin Smith asked who would demolish the old pool building.

Mr Hansby said the council did not have a budget to do that; demolition costs would be part of the valuation discussion with the ministry and he expected the ministry’s building contractor would demolish the building.

Cr Calum McLeod asked if Ngai Tahu wanted the site.

Mr Hansby said the council had already told Ngai Tahu it was considering a transfer to the ministry and asked whether iwi had a claim.

It was the council’s view Ngai Tahu did not have a claim, but it was a courtesy to ask, Mr Hansby said.

Councillors would consider the matter on December 15 and there would be public consultation before any final decision was made.