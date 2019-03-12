History on the move as path's tiles lifted

Wanaka residents Loris King (left) and Liz Hall watch as Fulton Hogan kerb and channel operations manager Jimmy Martin (right) and Levi Dickie prepare to lift a section of the millennium tile footpath on the Lake Wanaka lakefront.

Contractors successfully lifted two short segments of Wanaka's millennium path yesterday, as a small group of path supporters watched every move.

The 650m path displays significant dates from over 2000 years of history.

Mr Martin supervises the lifting of a section of the tile path. PHOTOS: MARK PRICE

However, in its present location, it does not fit into Queenstown Lakes District Council plans for the redevelopment of the lake shore.

Following opposition to its removal, including a 1700-name petition, the council agreed to trial shifting it.

In charge of the exercise was Fulton Hogan kerb and channel operations manager Jimmy Martin, of Alexandra, who recalled laying the foundations for the path when it was set in place almost 20 years ago.

Council general manager community services Dr Thunes Cloete said yesterday in a statement the outcome of the trial would help with decisions on how "to incorporate the concept'' of the path into the redevelopment.

"The millennium project is significant to the Wanaka community and something both QLDC and the Wanaka Community Board want as part of the South Beach stage.

"This trial will help us understand the likelihood of being able to move the millennium path tiles.''

Liz Hall, who co-ordinated the building of the path and has been trying to save it, believed it should stay where it was.

"Why shift the path to another place just for the sake of change?

"It would be much easier, and cheaper, just to leave the path where it is.''

The "developed design'' of stage two of the lakefront plan will be made public on April 4.