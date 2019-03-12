History on the move as path's tiles lifted

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 650m path displays significant dates from over 2000 years of history.
Following opposition to its removal, including a 1700-name petition, the council agreed to trial shifting it.
In charge of the exercise was Fulton Hogan kerb and channel operations manager Jimmy Martin, of Alexandra, who recalled laying the foundations for the path when it was set in place almost 20 years ago.
Council general manager community services Dr Thunes Cloete said yesterday in a statement the outcome of the trial would help with decisions on how "to incorporate the concept'' of the path into the redevelopment.
"The millennium project is significant to the Wanaka community and something both QLDC and the Wanaka Community Board want as part of the South Beach stage.
"This trial will help us understand the likelihood of being able to move the millennium path tiles.''
Liz Hall, who co-ordinated the building of the path and has been trying to save it, believed it should stay where it was.
"Why shift the path to another place just for the sake of change?
"It would be much easier, and cheaper, just to leave the path where it is.''
The "developed design'' of stage two of the lakefront plan will be made public on April 4.