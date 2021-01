A fire investigator has been called in after a large shed fire near Wanaka early today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said three fire crews and a water tanker were called to a fire in Outlet Rd just after 4am.

They found a shed, about 20 metres by 10 metres, on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and a fire investigator was heading to the scene this morning, she said.