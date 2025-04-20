Just step up and dance

Dancers show their skill during a competition organised by the Tititea Performing Arts Trust at the Lake Wānaka Centre last weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Young dancers from Wānaka and afar gathered last weekend for a four-day competition at the Lake Wānaka Centre.

More than 125 dancers performed over 600 items, in what organisers described as "a celebration of dance".

The competition was organised by the Tititea Performing Arts Trust, for the second year running. The trust established the annual event to foster a welcoming, supportive and enjoyable culture for performers from all backgrounds, geographical areas and abilities.

The event included three nominations for the National Young Performer Awards, to be held in Palmerston North later this year, as well as two firsts for the competition — a hip-hop battle and the first time adjudicators chose some of their favourite performances at the end of the event.

Adjudicator Dr Sarah Foster-Sproull, a dancer and choreographer for the Royal New Zealand Ballet, said the event was up to an impressive standard.

"It was so good to see a community of young, energetic dancers coming together from the lower South Island, with an impressive standard of technical ability and stage presence."

"This has been a real community effort," said Maxine Frazer, one of the founding trustees.

"It has been wonderful to see dance parents, enthusiasts, supporters and local businesses come together to help bring the event to life.

"We simply couldn’t have delivered this event without their generosity.

"We were delighted to see dancers from across the South Island supporting and encouraging each other right throughout the competition.

"That’s what this is all about."

Awards were given for achievements in a range of dance categories across all age groups, with the youngest dancer having just turned 5.

Categories included ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, self choreography and more — most were solo performances with several involving duos and groups.