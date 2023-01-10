Keeping cool

PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

French visitor Elsa Picq keeps cool in Lake Wānaka as the hot stretch of weather continued for yet another day yesterday.

The temperature had soared to 31degC by 4pm, and the warmer than usual weather is expected to continue tomorrow, even though some rain can be expected late afternoon.

Wānaka has been sweltering in high temperatures since Christmas Day and MetService has forecast the dry, hot weather will continue all this week, with temperatures remaining comfortably in the 20s.

Niwa forecaster Seth Carrier said rainfall in the lower South would be just "a few nuisance showers", while the North Island would receive heavy rain and damaging winds.