Saturday, 17 October 2020

Land crumbles along foreshore

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    PHOTO: RICHARD SPENCE
    PHOTO: RICHARD SPENCE
    Another piece of the Lake Hawea foreshore has crumbled and fallen on to the beach but without causing damage to buildings or infrastructure.

    The incident occurred on Thursday, 2km to 3km from the township.

    The dust was caught on camera by Lake Hawea resident Richard Spence. He did not see the collapse but said it sounded like an explosion.

    Resident John Taylor said cliff collapses had been occurring ever since the lake was raised in the late 1950s.

    There were some earlier this year along Flora Dora Pde, in the township.

    The latest was probably caused by heavy rain over recent weeks rather than by the lake which was still at a reasonably low level, he said.

    Contact Energy has put up signs along the foreshore warning of the danger of the unstable cliffs.


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter