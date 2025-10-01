Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBER
Surviving the destruction of the ‘perfect storm’
When it rain it pours.
10 submitters on Shotover wastewater application
10 submitters on Shotover wastewater application
Just 10 submissions have been received on a controversial application for the Shotover wastewater treatment plant.
SUBSCRIBER
‘Not true’ Santana has all land it needs
SUBSCRIBER
‘Not true’ Santana has all land it needs
Stock exchange announcements by Santana Minerals saying it has bought all land needed for its proposed goldmine above Bendigo have been labelled as "simply not true" by a community group.
Principal ‘satisfied’ after long tenure
Principal ‘satisfied’ after long tenure
Inspiring girls to leave school with qualifications that will help set them up for life has motivated principal Yvonne Browning throughout her career, she says.
Southland state of emergency to end on Friday
Southland state of emergency to end on Friday
A state of emergency imposed after wild winds caused widespread damage in Southland a fortnight ago is to end on Friday morning.
Serious paragliding accident near Wānaka
Serious paragliding accident near Wānaka
A person has been transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a paragliding accident near Wānaka.
Locals with hoses help douse Wānaka fire
Locals with hoses help douse Wānaka fire
Locals with garden hoses helped busy Wānaka fire crews last night.
‘Major milestone’ as 30-year mining permit granted
‘Major milestone’ as 30-year mining permit granted
Another milestone has been ticked off in Santana Minerals’ large-scale Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project with the granting of a 30-year mining permit.
Facilitator to be paid over $1600 a day
Facilitator to be paid over $1600 a day
Ratepayers will foot the bill for a well-paid Crown facilitator to help redo Waitaki District Council’s failed water reform plans — to the tune of more than $1600 a day.
Southland highway open after fire
Southland highway open after fire
A state highway in Southland has reopened after a hedge by the road caught fire.
Unlikely to extend state of emergency
Unlikely to extend state of emergency
It is unlikely a local state of emergency will be extended, Southland District Mayor Rob Scott says.
Queenstown restaurants on Michelin's radar
Queenstown restaurants on Michelin's radar
For the first time in 125 years the Michelin guide will include restaurants from Queenstown, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.
SUBSCRIBER
New cameras to make roads safer
SUBSCRIBER
New cameras to make roads safer
Drivers with a heavy right foot may soon start receiving speeding tickets from a new type of speed camera being installed around the southern regions.
Violent incident at court
Violent incident at court
Police rushed to the Queenstown District Court yesterday after a violent incident in the courthouse’s foyer about 2.20pm.
SUBSCRIBER
Sawing effort turns up Murphy
SUBSCRIBER
Sawing effort turns up Murphy
A giant macrocarpa tree was no match for Murphy and the quick work of his owner, who thought the worst, but experienced the best.
SUBSCRIBER
Fireworks incidents fuel ban calls
SUBSCRIBER
Fireworks incidents fuel ban calls
Incidents such as police and fire appliances being shot at by fireworks, which happened in Dunedin this week, does nothing to help those who want them to remain on public sale, an Otago firefighter says.
SUBSCRIBER
Nurse pleads guilty to morphine theft at rest-home
SUBSCRIBER
Nurse pleads guilty to morphine theft at rest-home
A registered nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing morphine, needles and other potent medications from the Gore rest-home where she worked.
Second unit now operational
Second unit now operational
A second reactor and clarifier at the Shotover wastewater treatment plant is now fully operational, doubling its capacity and putting an end to wastewater entering the plant’s oxidation ponds.
Power being restored after Queenstown CBD outage
Power being restored after Queenstown CBD outage
Most of the Queenstown CBD has power back after an unexpected fault cut power to about 333 customers earlier this evening.
Gear seized from pair caught whitebaiting illegally
Gear seized from pair caught whitebaiting illegally
Two men have had their nets, waders and other equipment seized after being caught whitebaiting illegally in Southland.
