Southland state of emergency to end on Friday

Trees bore the brunt of the wild winds including at Queens Park in Invercargill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A state of emergency in Southland imposed after wild winds caused widespread damage is to end at 9.30am on Friday.

The state of emergency was declared on October 24 after gale-force winds whipped through Southland and South Otago, toppling trees and causing power, communication and water to be cut to thousands of homes, farms and businesses.

Rex Capil has been appointed Recovery Manager. PHOTO INVERCARGILL CITY COUNCIL

As of yesterday afternoon, 48 properties in Southland and 67 in South Otago were still without power.

In a statement today, Emergency Management Southland said the region would move out of the immediate response phase and transition to recovery, while ensuring ongoing support to those who need it following the impacts from the severe weather.

Under section 29 of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act (CDEM Act) the appointment of a Recovery Manager is required to lead and co-ordinate recovery activities across affected communities.

Rex Capil was appointed to the role by Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Joint Committee at an emergency meeting this morning.

Russell Pearson is the Alternate Recovery Manager.

Mr Capil is the group manager – community spaces and places for Invercargill City Council.

Emergency Management Southland Alternate Controller Jonathan Shaw said the transition to recovery would not mean any reduction in support for affected people.

“We know some are still without power. The focus will remain on providing essential supplies and services to communities and support to individuals.

“The recovery process is about supporting people to rebuild their lives and restore their emotional, social, economic and physical wellbeing. It is more than simply building back infrastructure.”

Mr Shaw thanked all the agencies, community groups and volunteers who had supported the response.

“This has been a challenging event, and we have seen major impacts across our region. While we are moving from a state of emergency, this recovery period means that support continues to be available to those affected.

“A big thank you to everyone involved, including those in our community who have supported and continue to support their friends, family and neighbours.

“Our supporting agencies have once again stepped up, and responded to help our communities in need, and we want to extend our thanks to those who have provided support from outside of our region.”

- Allied Media